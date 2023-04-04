Wizards vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (56-22) play the Washington Wizards (34-44) as heavy, 13.5-point favorites on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and BSWI.
Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSWI
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 116 - Wizards 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 13.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (230)
- The Wizards (35-40-3 ATS) have covered the spread 52.6% of the time, 7.7% less often than the Bucks (41-32-5) this season.
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it less often (48.7% of the time) than Washington (50%).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 52-12, while the Wizards are 17-34 as moneyline underdogs.
Wizards Performance Insights
- With 113 points scored per game and 113.9 points allowed, Washington is 23rd in the NBA on offense and 16th on defense.
- This season the Wizards are ranked 14th in the league in assists at 25.4 per game.
- With 11.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st and 17th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- Washington takes 63.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 73% of Washington's baskets are 2-pointers, and 27% are 3-pointers.
