The Boston Celtics (54-24) will look to Jayson Tatum (sixth in the league scoring 30.3 points per game) when they attempt to defeat Joel Embiid (first in the NBA with 33.0 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (51-27) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The Celtics are 3.5-point road underdogs in the game, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on TNT.

76ers vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 115 - Celtics 113

Spread & Total Prediction for 76ers vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (+ 3.5)

Celtics (+ 3.5) Pick OU: Over (227)



The 76ers have been more successful against the spread than the Celtics this year, sporting an ATS record of 46-32-0, compared to the 40-35-3 record of the Celts.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 53.7% of the time. That's less often than Boston covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (100%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Philadelphia does it in fewer games (52.6% of the time) than Boston (53.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the 76ers are 40-14, while the Celtics are 3-3 as moneyline underdogs.

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia sports a top-five defense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 110.6 points allowed per game. On offense, it ranks 14th with 115.1 points scored per contest.

So far this season, the 76ers rank 17th in the league in assists, dishing out 25.1 per game.

The 76ers are draining 12.7 threes per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 38.7% three-point percentage (best).

Philadelphia is attempting 50.7 two-pointers per game this season, which account for 60.7% of the shots it has taken (and 68.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it is attempting 32.8 three-pointers per contest, which are 39.3% of its shots (and 31.2% of the team's buckets).

Celtics Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Boston is second-best in the league offensively (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked sixth defensively (111.8 points allowed).

At 26.5 assists per game, the Celtics are seventh in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Celtics are second-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game (16). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 37.7%.

In 2022-23, Boston has taken 52.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 47.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 62.1% of Boston's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 37.9% have been 3-pointers.

