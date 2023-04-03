Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Washington Nationals and Luis Garcia, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, take on Drew Rasmussen and the Tampa Bay Rays at Nationals Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Braves.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- In 69.9% of his games last year (65 of 93), Garcia had a base hit, and in 26 of those games (28.0%) he recorded two or more hits.
- Including the 93 games he played in last season, he homered in seven of them (7.5%), homering in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Garcia picked up an RBI in 34.4% of his games last season (32 of 93), with more than one RBI in seven of those games (7.5%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
- He scored in 25 of 93 games last year, with multiple runs in three of those games.
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.328
|AVG
|.226
|.355
|OBP
|.241
|.466
|SLG
|.355
|16
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|19
|35/8
|K/BB
|49/4
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|37 (80.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (59.6%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (21.3%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (23.4%)
|4 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.4%)
|18 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (29.8%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Rays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Rasmussen starts for the first time this season for the Rays.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he came on in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
- Last season he finished with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP over his 28 games, putting together an 11-7 record.
