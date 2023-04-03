Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lane Thomas -- 2-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the mound, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)
- Thomas collected 120 hits and a .301 on-base percentage while slugging .404.
- Thomas had a base hit in 85 of 146 games last season (58.2%), with at least two hits in 30 of those games (20.5%).
- He hit a home run in 10.3% of his games last season (146 in all), going deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Thomas drove in a run in 37 of 146 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He touched home plate in 50 of 146 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|72
|.181
|AVG
|.293
|.252
|OBP
|.344
|.315
|SLG
|.481
|17
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|38
|63/22
|K/BB
|69/19
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|33 (46.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (69.3%)
|8 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (29.3%)
|21 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (38.7%)
|7 (9.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (10.7%)
|11 (15.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (34.7%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Rays' 3.41 team ERA ranked fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
- Rasmussen will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he came on in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
- In 28 games last season he put together an 11-7 record and had a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP.
