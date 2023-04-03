After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)

Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

Meneses got a hit in 78.6% of his 56 games last season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those contests.

Including the 56 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 13 of them (23.2%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.

Meneses picked up an RBI in 21 games last year out of 56 (37.5%), including multiple RBIs in 16.1% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He crossed the plate in 26 of 56 games last season (46.4%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (five times).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 30 .317 AVG .331 .378 OBP .366 .545 SLG .579 13 XBH 14 5 HR 8 15 RBI 19 24/9 K/BB 28/8 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 30 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

