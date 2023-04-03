Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Tampa Bay Rays (who will start Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)
- Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- Meneses got a hit in 78.6% of his 56 games last season, with more than one hit in 37.5% of those contests.
- Including the 56 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a long ball in 13 of them (23.2%), going deep in 5.4% of his trips to home plate.
- Meneses picked up an RBI in 21 games last year out of 56 (37.5%), including multiple RBIs in 16.1% of those games (nine times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He crossed the plate in 26 of 56 games last season (46.4%), including scoring more than once in 8.9% of his games (five times).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.317
|AVG
|.331
|.378
|OBP
|.366
|.545
|SLG
|.579
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|19
|24/9
|K/BB
|28/8
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (83.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (40.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (50.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Rasmussen makes his first start of the season for the Rays.
- The 27-year-old right-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings when he last appeared Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with an 11-7 record, a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP over his 28 games.
