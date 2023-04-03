Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jake Woodford and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Monday at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)
- Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.
- Rosario picked up a hit in 44.0% of his games last season (37 of 84), with at least two hits in 13 of those contests (15.5%).
- He homered in 6.0% of his games in 2022 (five of 84), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Rosario picked up an RBI in 16 out of 84 games last year (19.0%), with two or more RBIz in three of those contests (3.6%).
- He scored a run in 25 of 84 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|37
|.176
|AVG
|.252
|.225
|OBP
|.297
|.305
|SLG
|.353
|8
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|10
|41/9
|K/BB
|27/8
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|16 (35.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (53.8%)
|5 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (20.5%)
|14 (31.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (28.2%)
|4 (8.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.6%)
|10 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (15.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- Cardinals pitchers combined to allow 146 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the big leagues.
- Woodford will take the mound to start for the Cardinals, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander pitched in relief and threw two scoreless innings when he last appeared on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- Last season he finished with a 2.23 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP over his 27 games, putting together a 4-0 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.