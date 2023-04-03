Dominic Smith Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Rays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Dominic Smith -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Washington Nationals versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Drew Rasmussen on the hill, on April 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)
- Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.
- Smith got a hit in 18 of 58 games a season ago, with multiple hits in six of those games.
- He did not homer last year in the 58 games he logged a plate appearance in.
- In 19.0% of his 58 games a year ago, Smith drove in a run (11 times). He also had five games with multiple RBIs (8.6%), and three or more RBIs in one game.
- In 10 of 58 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.
Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.154
|.338
|OBP
|.230
|.339
|SLG
|.244
|5
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|0
|9
|RBI
|8
|14/6
|K/BB
|23/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|33
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (30.3%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (6.1%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (21.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (15.2%)
Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.41).
- Rays pitchers combined to allow 172 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (15th in the league).
- Rasmussen will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first this season.
- The 27-year-old righty pitched in relief and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP over his 28 games, compiling an 11-7 record.
