After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Rays Starter: Drew Rasmussen
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)

  • Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
  • Abrams picked up at least one hit 53 times last year in 90 games played (58.9%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (13.3%).
  • He hit a home run in two of 90 games last year, going deep in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Abrams picked up an RBI in 15 of 90 games last season, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 32.2% of his games last season (29 of 90), he scored at least one run, and in four (4.4%) he scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
45 GP 39
.226 AVG .268
.260 OBP .301
.308 SLG .341
9 XBH 7
1 HR 1
9 RBI 12
28/2 K/BB 22/3
3 SB 3
Home Away
49 GP 41
28 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%)
3 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (22.0%)
15 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (34.1%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.4%)
7 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (19.5%)

Rays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rays had the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
  • Rays pitchers combined to surrender 172 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 15th in baseball.
  • Rasmussen will take the mound to start for the Rays, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 8, the 27-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • Over his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 2.84 ERA and a 1.041 WHIP, compiling an 11-7 record.
