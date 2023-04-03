After going 0-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game, Alex Call and the Washington Nationals take on the Tampa Bay Rays (who will hand the ball to Drew Rasmussen) at 7:05 PM ET on Monday.

Alex Call Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Drew Rasmussen

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Alex Call At The Plate (2022)

Call hit .237 with three doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks.

In 20 of 47 games last season (42.6%) Call had at least one hit, and in four of those contests (8.5%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a long ball in five of 47 games in 2022 (10.6%), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 14.9% of his games a season ago (seven of 47), Call picked up an RBI. In three of those games (6.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

In 17 of 47 games last year he scored a run, including multiple runs once.

Alex Call Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 24 .100 AVG .344 .182 OBP .447 .200 SLG .578 2 XBH 7 1 HR 4 1 RBI 12 17/4 K/BB 13/11 2 SB 1 Home Away 19 GP 28 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (53.6%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (14.3%) 5 (26.3%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (42.9%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (21.4%)

