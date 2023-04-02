The New York Knicks (45-33) match up against the Washington Wizards (34-43) at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson of the Knicks and Kristaps Porzingis of the Wizards are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup, which you can watch on MSG with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Wizards vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, April 2

Sunday, April 2 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Brunson, Porzingis and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Wizards' Last Game

The Wizards dropped their previous game to the Magic, 116-109, on Friday. Corey Kispert was their top scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Corey Kispert 27 3 0 0 0 9 Delon Wright 21 9 4 1 0 2 Daniel Gafford 18 13 1 1 2 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Wizards Players to Watch

Porzingis paces the Wizards in scoring (23.2 points per game) and rebounding (8.4), and produces 2.7 assists. He also delivers 0.9 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in the NBA).

The Wizards receive 21.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Kyle Kuzma.

Bradley Beal gives the Wizards 23.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Deni Avdija gives the Wizards 9.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Monte Morris tops the Wizards in assists (5.3 per game), and puts up 10.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 18.3 5.9 2.6 1 1.4 1.4 Deni Avdija 12 7.4 4.5 0.6 0 1.2 Corey Kispert 17.1 3.2 1.3 0.1 0.1 3.5 Monte Morris 9.6 2.8 4.4 0.4 0.4 0.8 Delon Wright 7.7 4.1 3.1 0.6 0.4 0.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.