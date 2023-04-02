The New York Knicks (45-33) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (34-43) on April 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Knicks and Wizards, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG

MSG Watch Knicks vs. Wizards with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards' 48.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks have given up to their opponents (46%).

Washington has compiled a 25-26 straight-up record in games it shoots above 46% from the field.

The Knicks are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Wizards rank 24th.

The Wizards average only 0.4 more points per game (113) than the Knicks give up (112.6).

When it scores more than 112.6 points, Washington is 27-14.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

The Wizards score more points per game at home (114) than on the road (112.1), but also allow more at home (114.1) than away (113.5).

Washington is allowing more points at home (114.1 per game) than away (113.5).

At home the Wizards are picking up 25.8 assists per game, 0.9 more than on the road (24.9).

Wizards Injuries