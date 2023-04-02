The Washington Wizards (34-43) are heavy underdogs (+12.5) as they attempt to stop a four-game road slide when they take on the New York Knicks (45-33) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and NBCS-DC. The matchup's point total is 222.5.

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

TV: MSG and NBCS-DC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -12.5 222.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 222.5 points in 43 of 77 outings.

Washington has a 226.8-point average over/under in its outings this season, 4.3 more points than this game's point total.

Washington's ATS record is 36-40-0 this season.

The Wizards have won in 17, or 34%, of the 50 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Washington has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +525.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 16% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Wizards vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Knicks vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Knicks 46 59% 115.6 228.6 112.6 226.4 224.7 Wizards 43 55.8% 113 228.6 113.8 226.4 225.9

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington has gone 3-7 over its last 10 games, with a 3-6 record against the spread during that span.

Five of the Wizards' past 10 contests have gone over the total.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Washington has a lower winning percentage at home (.447, 17-21-0 record) than on the road (.487, 19-19-0).

The Wizards put up only 0.4 more points per game (113) than the Knicks give up (112.6).

Washington has put together a 28-13 ATS record and a 27-14 overall record in games it scores more than 112.6 points.

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Knicks and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Knicks 44-34 1-0 41-37 Wizards 36-40 0-0 40-37

Wizards vs. Knicks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Knicks Wizards 115.6 Points Scored (PG) 113 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 26-18 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 28-13 28-16 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 27-14 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 32-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 33-8 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-16

