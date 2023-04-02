The New York Rangers (44-21-11) hit the road against the Washington Capitals (34-33-9, losers of three in a row) at Capital One Arena. The contest on Sunday, April 2 begins at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

The Capitals have totaled 34 goals over their past 10 games, while allowing 35 goals. A total of 31 power-play opportunities during that span have turned into eight power-play goals (25.8%). They are 3-5-2 over those contests.

Before this matchup, here is who we project to take home the victory in Sunday's hockey game.

Capitals vs. Rangers Predictions for Sunday

Our projections model for this game predicts a final score of Rangers 4, Capitals 3.

Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-130)

Rangers (-130) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Rangers (-0.1)

Capitals Splits and Trends

The Capitals have a 34-33-9 record this season and are 8-9-17 in contests that have gone to overtime.

In the 23 games Washington has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 27 points.

Across the 12 games this season the Capitals finished with only one goal, they have earned three points.

Washington has eight points (2-14-4) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Capitals have scored more than two goals 42 times, earning 66 points from those matchups (31-7-4).

This season, Washington has scored a single power-play goal in 30 games and picked up 36 points with a record of 16-10-4.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Washington is 21-14-2 (44 points).

The Capitals' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Capitals went 10-17-7 in those contests (27 points).

Rangers Rank Rangers AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 12th 3.32 Goals Scored 3.11 20th 4th 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.08 15th 16th 31.7 Shots 31.4 17th 7th 29.5 Shots Allowed 30.6 12th 10th 22.8% Power Play % 21.6% 13th 14th 80.2% Penalty Kill % 82.7% 5th

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

