Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves (2-0) continue their 2023 campaign with an early-season matchup versus Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (0-2) at Nationals Park on Sunday, April 2. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Nationals have +165 odds to play spoiler. A 9-run total is listed for the matchup.

Nationals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs MacKenzie Gore - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Nationals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves entered a game as favorites 130 times last season and won 88, or 67.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Braves won 36 of their 46 games, or 78.3%, when favored by at least -200 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 66.7% chance to win.

The Braves hit 118 home runs away from home last season (1.5 per game).

Atlanta slugged .435 with 3.5 extra-base hits per game away from home.

The Nationals were victorious in 47, or 33.3%, of the 141 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last season, the Nationals came away with a win 22 times in 67 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.

Washington hit 76 homers at home last season (0.9 per game).

The Nationals had a .377 slugging percentage and averaged 2.6 extra-base hits per game at home.

Nationals vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Meneses 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Jeimer Candelario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+180) Lane Thomas 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+240) Dominic Smith 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Victor Robles 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+310)

Nationals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +50000 29th 5th

