Matt Olson -- 2-for-3 with two home runs and three RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals, with MacKenzie Gore on the hill, on April 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: MacKenzie Gore

MacKenzie Gore TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Olson At The Plate (2022)

Olson hit .240 with 44 doubles, 34 home runs and 81 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play last year, his batting average ranked 93rd, his on-base percentage ranked 60th, and he was 23rd in the league in slugging.

Olson got a hit in 62.0% of his 166 games last year, with multiple hits in 23.5% of those contests.

He hit a home run in 20.5% of his games last year (34 of 166), and 4.9% of his trips to the dish.

Olson drove in a run in 64 games last season out 166 (38.6%), including 28 multi-RBI outings (16.9%). He drove in three or more runs in 12 games.

In 75 of 166 games last season (45.2%) he scored a run, and in 15 of those games (9.0%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 81 GP 80 .230 AVG .250 .334 OBP .327 .459 SLG .494 36 XBH 42 16 HR 18 47 RBI 56 101/45 K/BB 69/36 0 SB 0 Home Away 83 GP 83 49 (59.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 54 (65.1%) 20 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (22.9%) 38 (45.8%) Games w/1+ Run 37 (44.6%) 16 (19.3%) Games w/1+ HR 18 (21.7%) 33 (39.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 31 (37.3%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)