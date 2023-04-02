On Sunday, Luis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park

Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)

Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Garcia got a hit 65 times last season in 93 games (69.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (28.0%).

He hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 93), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.4% of his 93 games a year ago, Garcia drove in a run (32 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (7.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

In 26.9% of his 93 games last season, he scored a run (25 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).

Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 47 .328 AVG .226 .355 OBP .241 .466 SLG .355 16 XBH 16 4 HR 3 26 RBI 19 35/8 K/BB 49/4 2 SB 1 Home Away 46 GP 47 37 (80.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (59.6%) 16 (34.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (21.3%) 14 (30.4%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (23.4%) 4 (8.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (6.4%) 18 (39.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (29.8%)

