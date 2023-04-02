Luis Garcia Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Luis Garcia (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Jared Shuster. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Luis Garcia Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Luis Garcia At The Plate (2022)
- Garcia hit .275 with 23 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Garcia got a hit 65 times last season in 93 games (69.9%), including 26 multi-hit games (28.0%).
- He hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2022 (seven of 93), including 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.4% of his 93 games a year ago, Garcia drove in a run (32 times). He also had seven games with multiple RBIs (7.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
- In 26.9% of his 93 games last season, he scored a run (25 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (3.2%).
Luis Garcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|.328
|AVG
|.226
|.355
|OBP
|.241
|.466
|SLG
|.355
|16
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|3
|26
|RBI
|19
|35/8
|K/BB
|49/4
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|47
|37 (80.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (59.6%)
|16 (34.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (21.3%)
|14 (30.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (23.4%)
|4 (8.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (6.4%)
|18 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (29.8%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrendered the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Shuster gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 24-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.
