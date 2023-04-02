The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 2-for-3 with a double last time out, battle Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)

Thomas put together 120 hits and a .301 OBP while slugging .404.

Thomas got a hit in 85 of 146 games a season ago, with multiple hits in 30 of those games.

In 15 of 146 games last year, he homered (10.3%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 25.3% of his 146 games a year ago, Thomas drove in a run (37 times). He also had 11 games with multiple RBIs (7.5%), and three or more RBIs in three games.

He scored a run in 50 of 146 games last year, with multiple runs in 10 of those games.

Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 66 GP 72 .181 AVG .293 .252 OBP .344 .315 SLG .481 17 XBH 28 7 HR 10 14 RBI 38 63/22 K/BB 69/19 1 SB 7 Home Away 71 GP 75 33 (46.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%) 8 (11.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 22 (29.3%) 21 (29.6%) Games w/1+ Run 29 (38.7%) 7 (9.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.7%) 11 (15.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (34.7%)

