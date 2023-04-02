The New York Knicks (45-33) will look to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (34-43) on Sunday, April 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as heavy, 12.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 6:00 PM ET on MSG and NBCS-DC.

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: MSG and NBCS-DC

MSG and NBCS-DC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Wizards vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 118 - Wizards 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 12.5)

Wizards (+ 12.5) Pick OU: Over (223)



The Knicks have put together a 44-33-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 34-40-3 mark from the Wizards.

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Washington and its opponents aren't as successful (49.4% of the time) as New York and its opponents (52.6%).

As a moneyline underdog this season, the Wizards are 17-33, while the Knicks are 25-13 as moneyline favorites.

Wizards Performance Insights

Washington scores 113 points per game and give up 113.8, ranking them 22nd in the league on offense and 16th on defense.

This season the Wizards are ranked 14th in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.

The Wizards are 21st in the NBA in 3-pointers made (11.3 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.7%).

Washington takes 36.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.8% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.2% are 2-pointers.

