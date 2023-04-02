Joey Meneses Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 2
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses, who went 0-for-4 last time out, take on Jared Shuster and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)
- Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 78.6% of his 56 games last season, Meneses got a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
- Including the 56 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 13 of them (23.2%), leaving the ballpark in 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 21 of 56 games last year (37.5%), Meneses drove in a run, and nine of those games (16.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He crossed home plate in 26 of his 56 games a season ago (46.4%), with more than one run scored five times (8.9%).
Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|.317
|AVG
|.331
|.378
|OBP
|.366
|.545
|SLG
|.579
|13
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|8
|15
|RBI
|19
|24/9
|K/BB
|28/8
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|30
|19 (73.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (83.3%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (40.0%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (50.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (26.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|13 (43.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Braves pitching staff ranked second in MLB last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
- Shuster takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The left-hander is making his MLB debut at 24 years old.
