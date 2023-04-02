The Toronto Raptors (38-39) will visit the Charlotte Hornets (26-52) after losing five straight road games.

Hornets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets are shooting 45.6% from the field, 3.5% lower than the 49.1% the Raptors' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Charlotte has a 14-9 record in games the team collectively shoots over 49.1% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

The Hornets average just 0.5 fewer points per game (111.2) than the Raptors allow (111.7).

When it scores more than 111.7 points, Charlotte is 21-20.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets score 109.5 points per game at home, 3.3 fewer points than away (112.8). Defensively they give up 115.8 per game, three fewer points than away (118.8).

Charlotte is giving up fewer points at home (115.8 per game) than away (118.8).

At home the Hornets are averaging 25.3 assists per game, 0.2 more than away (25.1).

Hornets Injuries