The New York Rangers (44-21-11) visit the Washington Capitals (34-33-9), who have lost three in a row, on Sunday, April 2 at 1:00 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

Capitals vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Favorite Underdog Total Rangers (-130) Capitals (+110) 6

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have been listed as an underdog 41 times this season, and won 13, or 31.7%, of those games.

Washington has gone 11-17, a 39.3% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Capitals have a 47.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Washington's games this season have had over 6 goals 42 of 76 times.

Capitals vs. Rangers Rankings

Rangers Total (Rank) Capitals Total (Rank) 252 (12th) Goals 236 (20th) 203 (5th) Goals Allowed 234 (16th) 52 (14th) Power Play Goals 50 (15th) 42 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 36 (2nd)

Capitals Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Washington has hit the over six times.

The Capitals total over the last 10 games is 0.6 goals greater than the 6 over/under listed for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals and their opponents are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.4 goals.

The Capitals' 236 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

The Capitals have conceded 234 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

They have a +2 goal differential, which ranks 18th in the league.

