The New York Rangers (44-21-11) visit the Washington Capitals (34-33-9) -- who've lost three straight -- on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

You can watch the action on TNT, TVAS, and SN360 to see the Rangers play the Capitals.

Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Rangers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/14/2023 Rangers Capitals 5-3 NYR 2/25/2023 Capitals Rangers 6-3 WAS 12/27/2022 Rangers Capitals 4-0 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 234 goals conceded (3.1 per game) is 15th in the league.

With 236 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the league's 20th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 3-5-2 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Capitals have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that time.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 70 42 30 72 51 29 50% Dylan Strome 75 18 39 57 38 39 49.4% Evgeny Kuznetsov 75 12 42 54 54 40 48.2% Conor Sheary 76 15 20 35 30 39 52.6% T.J. Oshie 58 19 16 35 26 44 46.1%

Rangers Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in league action, conceding 203 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank fourth.

The Rangers' 252 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 12th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Rangers have gone 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Rangers have given up 1.9 goals per game (19 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) during that stretch.

Rangers Key Players