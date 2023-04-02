After going 0-for-3 in his last game, C.J. Abrams and the Washington Nationals take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Jared Shuster) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Braves Starter: Jared Shuster
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)

  • Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
  • Abrams picked up a base hit in 53 of 90 games last season (58.9%), with more than one hit in 12 of those contests (13.3%).
  • Registering a plate appearance in 90 games a season ago, he hit just two home runs.
  • Abrams picked up an RBI in 16.7% of his 90 games last year, with more than one RBI in 5.6% of them (five). He drove in three or more runs in one game.
  • In 32.2% of his games last year (29 of 90), he scored at least a run, and in four (4.4%) he scored more than once.

C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
45 GP 39
.226 AVG .268
.260 OBP .301
.308 SLG .341
9 XBH 7
1 HR 1
9 RBI 12
28/2 K/BB 22/3
3 SB 3
Home Away
49 GP 41
28 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (61.0%)
3 (6.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (22.0%)
15 (30.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (34.1%)
1 (2.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.4%)
7 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (19.5%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to give up 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Shuster gets the call to start for the Braves, his first this season.
  • The left-hander is making his MLB debut. He's 24 years old.
