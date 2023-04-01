Saturday's contest features the San Diego State Aztecs (31-6) and the Florida Atlantic Owls (35-3) facing off at NRG Stadium in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 70-68 win for San Diego State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 6:09 PM ET on April 1.

According to our computer prediction, San Diego State is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is listed at 1.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 131.5 over/under.

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Time: 6:09 PM ET

6:09 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium Line: San Diego State -1.5

San Diego State -1.5 Point Total: 131.5

131.5 Moneyline (To Win): San Diego State -125, Florida Atlantic +105

San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: San Diego State 70, Florida Atlantic 68

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: San Diego State (-1.5)



San Diego State (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (131.5)



San Diego State is 19-15-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic's 22-11-0 ATS record. The Aztecs have gone over the point total in 13 games, while Owls games have gone over 18 times. The two teams score 149.5 points per game, 18.0 more points than this matchup's total. San Diego State is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall over its past 10 contests, while Florida Atlantic has gone 8-2 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

San Diego State Performance Insights

The Aztecs outscore opponents by 8.6 points per game (scoring 71.5 points per game to rank 182nd in college basketball while allowing 62.9 per contest to rank 24th in college basketball) and have a +316 scoring differential overall.

The 33.4 rebounds per game San Diego State averages rank 79th in the nation, and are 4.9 more than the 28.5 its opponents pull down per contest.

San Diego State hits 6.9 three-pointers per game (230th in college basketball) at a 34.7% rate (150th in college basketball), compared to the 6.2 its opponents make while shooting 27.9% from deep.

The Aztecs rank 128th in college basketball by averaging 95.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 22nd in college basketball, allowing 84.1 points per 100 possessions.

San Diego State wins the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 10.9 (83rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.1.

Florida Atlantic Performance Insights

The Owls' +489 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 78 points per game (36th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

Florida Atlantic ranks 12th in the country at 36.1 rebounds per game. That's 6.2 more than the 29.9 its opponents average.

Florida Atlantic hits 9.6 three-pointers per game (14th in college basketball) while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc (55th in college basketball). It is making three more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game at 31.8%.

Florida Atlantic and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Owls commit 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball) and force 11.9 (175th in college basketball).

