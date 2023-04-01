After going 2-for-6 in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Stadium: Nationals Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Acuna had an OBP of .356 while batting .266.

Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.

In 67.5% of his games last year (83 of 123), Acuna got a base hit, and in 37 of those games (30.1%) he recorded more than one hit.

He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2022 (13 of 123), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Acuna picked up an RBI in 34 games last season out 123 (27.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He crossed the plate in 58 of 123 games last year (47.2%), including scoring more than once in 10.6% of his games (13 times).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 58 .268 AVG .263 .359 OBP .353 .460 SLG .370 23 XBH 16 10 HR 5 31 RBI 19 62/30 K/BB 64/27 13 SB 16 Home Away 62 GP 61 42 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (67.2%) 18 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%) 33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (41.0%) 9 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%) 18 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

