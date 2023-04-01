After going 2-for-6 in his most recent game, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals (who will start Josiah Gray) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-6) in his most recent appearance against the Nationals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Acuna had an OBP of .356 while batting .266.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.
  • In 67.5% of his games last year (83 of 123), Acuna got a base hit, and in 37 of those games (30.1%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2022 (13 of 123), including 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Acuna picked up an RBI in 34 games last season out 123 (27.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He crossed the plate in 58 of 123 games last year (47.2%), including scoring more than once in 10.6% of his games (13 times).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
59 GP 58
.268 AVG .263
.359 OBP .353
.460 SLG .370
23 XBH 16
10 HR 5
31 RBI 19
62/30 K/BB 64/27
13 SB 16
62 GP 61
42 (67.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (67.2%)
18 (29.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (31.1%)
33 (53.2%) Games w/1+ Run 25 (41.0%)
9 (14.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (6.6%)
18 (29.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.01).
  • Nationals pitchers combined to allow 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gray starts for the first time this season for the Nationals.
  • The 25-year-old righty started and threw six innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves.
  • In his 28 appearances last season he finished with a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP, putting together a 7-10 record.
