Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Nationals - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time out, battle Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate (2022)
- Arcia hit .244 with nine doubles, nine home runs and 21 walks.
- In 38 of 72 games last season (52.8%) Arcia had at least one hit, and in 12 of those contests (16.7%) he picked up two or more.
- Including the 72 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 10 of them (13.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia picked up an RBI in 21 of 72 games last season (29.2%), including nine occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 30.6% of his games last year (22 of 72), with two or more runs on four occasions (5.6%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|32
|.239
|AVG
|.250
|.306
|OBP
|.327
|.376
|SLG
|.460
|7
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|13
|26/10
|K/BB
|25/11
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|18 (51.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (54.1%)
|7 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (13.5%)
|9 (25.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (35.1%)
|4 (11.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (16.2%)
|11 (31.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (27.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff last season ranked 23rd in the big leagues.
- The Nationals had the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.01).
- Nationals pitchers combined to surrender 244 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
- Gray will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 25-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Atlanta Braves.
- In 28 games last season he put together a 7-10 record and had a 5.02 ERA and a 1.359 WHIP.
