Lane Thomas Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Nationals and Lane Thomas, who went 1-for-5 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Lane Thomas Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lane Thomas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Lane Thomas At The Plate (2022)
- Thomas had 120 hits and a .301 on-base percentage while slugging .404.
- Thomas had a hit in 85 of 146 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He homered in 10.3% of his games in 2022 (15 of 146), including 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Thomas picked up an RBI in 37 of 146 games last season, with multiple RBIs in 11 of them. He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He scored a run in 34.2% of his games last year (50 of 146), with more than one run on 10 occasions (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lane Thomas Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|72
|.181
|AVG
|.293
|.252
|OBP
|.344
|.315
|SLG
|.481
|17
|XBH
|28
|7
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|38
|63/22
|K/BB
|69/19
|1
|SB
|7
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|75
|33 (46.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (69.3%)
|8 (11.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|22 (29.3%)
|21 (29.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|29 (38.7%)
|7 (9.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (10.7%)
|11 (15.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|26 (34.7%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he finished with a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP over his 31 games, putting together an 11-5 record.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.