After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Nationals Park

Spencer Strider

Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)

Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.

In 78.6% of his 56 games last season, Meneses picked up a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 23.2% of his games in 2022 (13 of 56), including 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Meneses picked up an RBI in 21 out of 56 games last year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (16.1%).

In 46.4% of his 56 games last season, he touched home plate (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 26 GP 30 .317 AVG .331 .378 OBP .366 .545 SLG .579 13 XBH 14 5 HR 8 15 RBI 19 24/9 K/BB 28/8 0 SB 1 Home Away 26 GP 30 19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)