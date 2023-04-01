After going 2-for-5 with an RBI in his last game, Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Spencer Strider) at 4:05 PM ET on Saturday.

Joey Meneses Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Joey Meneses At The Plate (2022)

  • Meneses hit .324 with 14 doubles, 13 home runs and 17 walks.
  • In 78.6% of his 56 games last season, Meneses picked up a hit. He also had 21 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 23.2% of his games in 2022 (13 of 56), including 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
  • Meneses picked up an RBI in 21 out of 56 games last year (37.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of those games (16.1%).
  • In 46.4% of his 56 games last season, he touched home plate (26 times). He had five games with multiple runs in 2022 (8.9%).

Joey Meneses Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
26 GP 30
.317 AVG .331
.378 OBP .366
.545 SLG .579
13 XBH 14
5 HR 8
15 RBI 19
24/9 K/BB 28/8
0 SB 1
Home Away
26 GP 30
19 (73.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (40.0%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%)
5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (26.7%)
8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 13 (43.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Strider will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
  • The 24-year-old righty started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • Over his 31 appearances last season he finished with a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP, compiling an 11-5 record.
