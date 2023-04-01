The Washington Nationals and Jeimer Candelario, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jeimer Candelario Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Jeimer Candelario At The Plate (2022)

Candelario hit .217 with 19 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 29 walks.

Candelario picked up a hit in 51.6% of his games last season (64 of 124), with more than one hit in 23 of them (18.5%).

In 12 of 124 games last year, he homered (9.7%). He went deep in 2.8% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

In 25.8% of his games a year ago (32 of 124), Candelario drove home a run. In 12 of those games (9.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.

He scored a run in 29.8% of his games last season (37 of 124), with two or more runs on 11 occasions (8.9%).

Jeimer Candelario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 59 GP 64 .196 AVG .236 .264 OBP .282 .314 SLG .404 14 XBH 20 4 HR 9 23 RBI 27 44/18 K/BB 65/11 0 SB 0 Home Away 60 GP 64 30 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (53.1%) 8 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (23.4%) 20 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (26.6%) 3 (5.0%) Games w/1+ HR 9 (14.1%) 16 (26.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

