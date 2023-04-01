The Washington Nationals and Dominic Smith, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, take on Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Braves.

Dominic Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dominic Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Dominic Smith At The Plate (2022)

Smith hit .194 with 10 doubles, a triple and 12 walks.

Smith got a base hit in 18 of 58 games last year (31.0%), with more than one hit in six of those contests (10.3%).

He did not homer last year in the 58 games he appeared in.

Smith drove in a run in 11 of 58 games last season (19.0%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (8.6%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In 10 of 58 games last season he crossed the plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dominic Smith Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 22 GP 27 .250 AVG .154 .338 OBP .230 .339 SLG .244 5 XBH 6 0 HR 0 9 RBI 8 14/6 K/BB 23/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 25 GP 33 8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (30.3%) 4 (16.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (6.1%) 3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (21.2%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (24.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (15.2%)

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)