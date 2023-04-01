C.J. Abrams Player Prop Bets: Nationals vs. Braves - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, C.J. Abrams (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Washington Nationals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
C.J. Abrams Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Nationals Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
C.J. Abrams At The Plate (2022)
- Abrams hit .246 with 12 doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- Abrams had a hit 53 times last season in 90 games (58.9%), including 12 multi-hit games (13.3%).
- He homered in two of 90 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.7% of his plate appearances.
- Abrams drove in a run in 16.7% of his games last year (15 of 90), with more than one RBI in five of those games (5.6%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He scored a run in 29 of 90 games last year (32.2%), including four multi-run games (4.4%).
C.J. Abrams Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.226
|AVG
|.268
|.260
|OBP
|.301
|.308
|SLG
|.341
|9
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|12
|28/2
|K/BB
|22/3
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|41
|28 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|25 (61.0%)
|3 (6.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (22.0%)
|15 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (34.1%)
|1 (2.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (2.4%)
|7 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (19.5%)
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- Strider will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 24-year-old right-hander started and threw 2 1/3 innings when he last appeared on Friday, Oct. 14 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Last season he put together an 11-5 record, a 2.67 ERA and a 0.995 WHIP over his 31 games.
