Wizards vs. Magic: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Washington Wizards (34-42) host the Orlando Magic (32-44) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Wizards are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.
Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Wizards
|-1.5
|224.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 39 times.
- Washington has an average point total of 226.9 in its contests this year, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Wizards have put together a 36-39-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Washington has been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.
- This season, Washington has won 17 of its 24 games, or 70.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Wizards.
Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Wizards
|39
|51.3%
|113.1
|224.8
|113.8
|228
|225.9
|Magic
|39
|51.3%
|111.7
|224.8
|114.2
|228
|225.4
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- The Wizards have a 3-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over their past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over four times.
- Washington has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-19-0) than it has in home games (17-20-0).
- The Wizards record just 1.1 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Magic allow (114.2).
- Washington is 23-12 against the spread and 22-13 overall when scoring more than 114.2 points.
Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Wizards
|36-39
|13-14
|39-37
|Magic
|42-33
|36-23
|37-39
Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights
|Wizards
|Magic
|113.1
|111.7
|22
|26
|23-12
|22-8
|22-13
|19-12
|113.8
|114.2
|16
|17
|25-5
|29-11
|26-4
|26-15
