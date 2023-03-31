The Washington Wizards (34-42) host the Orlando Magic (32-44) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Wizards are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Wizards -1.5 224.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 39 times.
  • Washington has an average point total of 226.9 in its contests this year, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this season, the Wizards have put together a 36-39-0 record against the spread.
  • This season, Washington has been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.
  • This season, Washington has won 17 of its 24 games, or 70.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Wizards.

Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Wizards vs Magic Total Facts
Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Wizards 39 51.3% 113.1 224.8 113.8 228 225.9
Magic 39 51.3% 111.7 224.8 114.2 228 225.4

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • The Wizards have a 3-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over their past 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over four times.
  • Washington has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-19-0) than it has in home games (17-20-0).
  • The Wizards record just 1.1 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Magic allow (114.2).
  • Washington is 23-12 against the spread and 22-13 overall when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits

Wizards and Magic Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Wizards 36-39 13-14 39-37
Magic 42-33 36-23 37-39

Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Wizards Magic
113.1
Points Scored (PG)
 111.7
22
NBA Rank (PPG)
 26
23-12
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 22-8
22-13
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-12
113.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 114.2
16
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
25-5
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 29-11
26-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 26-15

