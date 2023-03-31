The Washington Wizards (34-42) host the Orlando Magic (32-44) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Wizards are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has an over/under of 224.5.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL

Favorite Spread Over/Under Wizards -1.5 224.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington's 76 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points 39 times.

Washington has an average point total of 226.9 in its contests this year, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Wizards have put together a 36-39-0 record against the spread.

This season, Washington has been favored 26 times and won 17, or 65.4%, of those games.

This season, Washington has won 17 of its 24 games, or 70.8%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Wizards.

Wizards vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Wizards vs Magic Total Facts Games Over 224.5 % of Games Over 224.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Wizards 39 51.3% 113.1 224.8 113.8 228 225.9 Magic 39 51.3% 111.7 224.8 114.2 228 225.4

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

The Wizards have a 3-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over their past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over four times.

Washington has done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (19-19-0) than it has in home games (17-20-0).

The Wizards record just 1.1 fewer points per game (113.1) than the Magic allow (114.2).

Washington is 23-12 against the spread and 22-13 overall when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Splits

Wizards and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Wizards 36-39 13-14 39-37 Magic 42-33 36-23 37-39

Wizards vs. Magic Point Insights

Scoring Insights Wizards Magic 113.1 Points Scored (PG) 111.7 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 26 23-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-8 22-13 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 19-12 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 114.2 16 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 25-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-11 26-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-15

