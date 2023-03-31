Southeast Division foes face one another when the Orlando Magic (32-44) travel to face the Washington Wizards (34-42) at Capital One Arena, tipping off on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. It's the fourth matchup between the clubs this season.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Magic vs. Wizards matchup.

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL

NBCS-DC and BSFL Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Wizards vs. Magic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic average 111.7 points per game (26th in the league) while allowing 114.2 per outing (17th in the NBA). They have a -185 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

The Wizards score 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and give up 113.8 (16th in league) for a -54 scoring differential overall.

These two teams score a combined 224.8 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than this matchup's point total.

These teams surrender 228 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Orlando has covered 42 times in 76 games with a spread this season.

Washington is 35-39-2 ATS this season.

Wizards Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kristaps Porzingis 26.5 -120 23.2 Deni Avdija 15.5 -105 9.2 Corey Kispert 14.5 -120 10.3 Monte Morris 11.5 -115 10.4

Want to place a bet on a player prop for Monte Morris or another Wizards player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Wizards and Magic NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +90000 - Magic +100000 +90000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Wizards? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.