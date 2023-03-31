A Final Four battle features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) and the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) playing with a ticket to the National Championship Game on the line on Friday at American Airlines Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 7:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Scoring Comparison

The Lady Tigers average 24.7 more points per game (81.8) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (57.1).

LSU is 27-1 when it scores more than 57.1 points.

Virginia Tech has a 24-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.8 points.

The Hokies record 72.4 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers give up.

Virginia Tech has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.

LSU is 24-0 when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.

This season the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Lady Tigers give up.

The Lady Tigers' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 8.0 higher than the Hokies have conceded.

Virginia Tech Schedule