How to Watch the Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Final Four battle features the No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) and the No. 3 seed LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) playing with a ticket to the National Championship Game on the line on Friday at American Airlines Center. The NCAA Tournament matchup begins at 7:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Virginia Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Virginia Tech vs. LSU Scoring Comparison
- The Lady Tigers average 24.7 more points per game (81.8) than the Hokies allow their opponents to score (57.1).
- LSU is 27-1 when it scores more than 57.1 points.
- Virginia Tech has a 24-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.8 points.
- The Hokies record 72.4 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 56.7 the Lady Tigers give up.
- Virginia Tech has a 24-2 record when putting up more than 56.7 points.
- LSU is 24-0 when giving up fewer than 72.4 points.
- This season the Hokies are shooting 45.2% from the field, 9.8% higher than the Lady Tigers give up.
- The Lady Tigers' 46.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 8.0 higher than the Hokies have conceded.
Virginia Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/19/2023
|South Dakota State
|W 72-60
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/25/2023
|Tennessee
|W 73-64
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/27/2023
|Ohio State
|W 84-74
|Climate Pledge Arena
|3/31/2023
|LSU
|-
|American Airlines Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.