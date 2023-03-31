Virginia Tech vs. LSU Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Final Four
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Friday's contest at American Airlines Center has the LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) squaring off against the Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) at 7:00 PM ET (on March 31). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 68-66 win for LSU, so expect a tight matchup.
The Hokies are coming off of an 84-74 victory against Ohio State in their last game on Monday.
Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!
Virginia Tech vs. LSU Score Prediction
- Prediction: LSU 68, Virginia Tech 66
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies' best win this season came against the Ohio State Buckeyes, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 12). The Hokies secured the 84-74 win at a neutral site on March 27.
- The Hokies have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the second-most in the nation.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 84-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 27
- 73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies have a +535 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.3 points per game. They're putting up 72.4 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball and are allowing 57.1 per contest to rank 26th in college basketball.
- Virginia Tech is averaging 68.9 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 3.5 fewer points per game than its season average (72.4).
- The Hokies are posting 75.5 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 67.1 points per contest.
- Virginia Tech surrenders 53.2 points per game in home games this year, compared to 61.9 when playing on the road.
- On offense, the Hokies have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 68.9 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 72.4 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.