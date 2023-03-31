Friday's game between the LSU Lady Tigers (32-2) and the Virginia Tech Hokies (31-4) at American Airlines Center should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with LSU securing the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on March 31.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Hokies secured an 84-74 win over Ohio State.

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's tournament game and other live sports without cable!

Virginia Tech vs. LSU Score Prediction

Prediction: LSU 68, Virginia Tech 66

Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis

The Hokies defeated the No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes in an 84-74 win on March 27, which was their best win of the season.

The Hokies have the second-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (15).

Virginia Tech has eight wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins

84-74 over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on March 27

73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25

59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4

58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4

61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16

LSU Schedule Analysis

The Lady Tigers beat the No. 8-ranked Utah Utes, 66-63, on March 24, which goes down as their best victory of the season.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Lady Tigers are 9-2 (.818%) -- tied for the 15th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, LSU is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

LSU 2022-23 Best Wins

66-63 over Utah (No. 8/AP Poll) on March 24

76-68 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 30

69-60 at home over Ole Miss (No. 21) on February 16

66-42 at home over Michigan (No. 18/AP Poll) on March 19

83-66 over Georgia (No. 32) on March 3

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Virginia Tech Performance Insights

The Hokies' +535 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.4 points per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 57.1 per contest (26th in college basketball).

With 68.9 points per game in ACC tilts, Virginia Tech is tallying 3.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (72.4 PPG).

Offensively, the Hokies have fared better at home this year, putting up 75.5 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game on the road.

In home games, Virginia Tech is giving up 8.7 fewer points per game (53.2) than on the road (61.9).

In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been putting up 68.9 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 72.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

LSU Performance Insights