Wizards vs. Magic Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Orlando Magic (32-44) visit the Washington Wizards (34-42) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Magic are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.
Wizards vs. Magic Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and BSFL
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wizards with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Wizards vs. Magic Score Prediction
- Prediction: Wizards 116 - Magic 111
Spread & Total Prediction for Wizards vs. Magic
- Pick ATS: Wizards (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Magic (42-31-3 ATS) have covered the spread 55.3% of the time, 10.6% more often than the Wizards (34-39-3) this year.
- Orlando (5-9) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (35.7%) than Washington (21-24-3) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (43.8%).
- Both Orlando and Washington games have gone over the point total 48.7% of the time this year.
- The Magic have a .471 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (8-9) this season while the Wizards have a .347 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (17-32).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Wizards Performance Insights
- On offense Washington is the 22nd-ranked team in the league (113.1 points per game). On defense it is 16th (113.8 points conceded per game).
- The Wizards are 13th in the league in assists (25.4 per game) in 2022-23.
- With 11.2 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc, the Wizards are 21st and 18th in the league, respectively, in those categories.
- Washington attempts 36.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.6% of Washington's baskets are 3-pointers, and 73.4% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.