The Charlotte Hornets (26-51) are heavy underdogs (+10) for an attempt to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (36-40) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs on BSSE and NBCS-CHI.

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CHI

BSSE and NBCS-CHI Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 116 - Hornets 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10)

Hornets (+ 10) Pick OU: Over (224.5)



The Bulls (39-37-0 ATS) have covered the spread 51.3% of the time, 7.1% more often than the Hornets (34-40-3) this year.

Chicago's games have gone over the total 43.4% of the time this season (33 out of 76), which is more often than Charlotte's games have (33 out of 77).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bulls are 18-14, a better record than the Hornets have recorded (18-43) as moneyline underdogs.

Hornets Performance Insights

Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the NBA in points scored (111.5 per game) and 22nd in points allowed (117.3).

At 25.2 assists per game, the Hornets are 15th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Hornets are fifth-worst in the league in 3-point makes (10.7 per game) and second-worst in 3-point percentage (32.9%).

Charlotte takes 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 25.7% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it takes 64.3% of its shots, with 74.3% of its makes coming from there.

