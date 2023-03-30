Having lost three in a row on the road, the Washington Capitals play at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

You can see the Lightning look to take down the Capitals on ESPN+, BSSUN, and NBCS-DC.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Capitals vs. Lightning Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/13/2022 Lightning Capitals 6-3 TB 11/11/2022 Capitals Lightning 5-1 WAS

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 229 goals conceded (3.0 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

With 235 goals (3.1 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 18th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 games, the Capitals have gone 3-4-3 (50.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Capitals have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that span.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 69 42 30 72 50 28 50% Dylan Strome 74 18 39 57 38 38 49.4% Evgeny Kuznetsov 74 12 41 53 54 40 48.3% Conor Sheary 75 15 20 35 30 39 52.6% T.J. Oshie 57 19 16 35 26 44 45.8%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning have conceded 228 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 13th in league play in goals against.

The Lightning's 254 total goals (3.4 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Lightning have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Lightning have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (28 total) during that span.

Lightning Key Players