The Boston Celtics (52-23) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) on March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena.

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: NBC Sports Networks

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards have shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

Washington is 23-24 when it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Wizards are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 22nd.

The Wizards score an average of 112.9 points per game, only 1.2 more points than the 111.7 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Washington is 26-17 when it scores more than 111.7 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards average 113.7 points per game, 1.6 more than away (112.1). On defense they concede 114.2 points per game at home, 0.7 more than on the road (113.5).

In 2022-23 Washington is allowing 0.7 more points per game at home (114.2) than on the road (113.5).

The Wizards average 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).

Wizards Injuries