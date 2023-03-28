The Boston Celtics (52-23) are heavily favored (-11.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (33-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5 points.

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
  • TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -11.5 223.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 223.5 points in 40 of 75 outings.
  • The average over/under for Washington's outings this season is 226.7, 3.2 more points than this game's total.
  • Washington's ATS record is 35-39-0 this year.
  • The Wizards have been victorious in 16, or 33.3%, of the 48 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Washington has played as an underdog of +360 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Washington has a 21.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Wizards vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Wizards Total Facts
Games Over 223.5 % of Games Over 223.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 51 68% 118.1 231 111.7 225.5 227.8
Wizards 40 53.3% 112.9 231 113.8 225.5 226.0

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Washington has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Wizards have gone over the total in four of their last 10 contests.
  • Washington has been better against the spread on the road (19-19-0) than at home (16-20-0) this season.
  • The Wizards' 112.9 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 111.7 the Celtics allow to opponents.
  • Washington is 27-15 against the spread and 26-17 overall when it scores more than 111.7 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Wizards Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 40-35 6-7 39-36
Wizards 35-39 0-1 38-37

Wizards vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Celtics Wizards
118.1
Points Scored (PG)
 112.9
3
NBA Rank (PPG)
 23
33-16
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 27-15
41-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 26-17
111.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.8
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 16
29-10
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-23
34-5
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 30-23

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.