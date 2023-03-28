The Boston Celtics (52-23), on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (33-42). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Wizards matchup.

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS

NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +478 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.1 points per game (third in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per contest (fourth in the league).

The Wizards score 112.9 points per game (23rd in NBA) and concede 113.8 (16th in league) for a -73 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 231 points per game, eight more points than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow 225.5 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.

Boston has put together a 40-32-3 ATS record so far this year.

Washington is 34-39-2 ATS this season.

Wizards and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +90000 - Celtics +330 +155 -

