Wizards vs. Celtics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 28
The Boston Celtics (52-23), on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at Capital One Arena, will look to extend a three-game winning streak when visiting the Washington Wizards (33-42). This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Wizards matchup.
Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, March 28, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
Wizards vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Celtics Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Celtics (-11)
|223
|-600
|+450
|BetMGM
|Celtics (-11.5)
|222.5
|-600
|+425
|PointsBet
|Celtics (-11.5)
|223
|-625
|+450
|Tipico
|Celtics (-11.5)
|-
|-800
|+550
Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Trends
- The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game with a +478 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.1 points per game (third in the NBA) and give up 111.7 per contest (fourth in the league).
- The Wizards score 112.9 points per game (23rd in NBA) and concede 113.8 (16th in league) for a -73 scoring differential overall.
- The two teams combine to score 231 points per game, eight more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams allow 225.5 points per game combined, 2.5 more points than the over/under for this contest.
- Boston has put together a 40-32-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Washington is 34-39-2 ATS this season.
Wizards and Celtics NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Celtics
|+330
|+155
|-
