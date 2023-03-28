How to Watch the Hornets vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 28
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38) will host the Charlotte Hornets (25-51) after winning five home games in a row.
Hornets vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets are shooting 45.5% from the field, 1.7% lower than the 47.2% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte is 16-14 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at eighth.
- The Hornets' 111.1 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 116.2 the Thunder allow to opponents.
- Charlotte is 16-6 when it scores more than 116.2 points.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- The Hornets put up fewer points per game at home (110) than on the road (112.2), but also give up fewer at home (115.7) than away (118.4).
- Charlotte is giving up fewer points at home (115.7 per game) than away (118.4).
- The Hornets average 0.3 more assists per game at home (25.2) than away (24.9).
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|LaMelo Ball
|Out For Season
|Ankle
|Gordon Hayward
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
|Kelly Oubre Jr.
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Terry Rozier
|Out
|Foot
