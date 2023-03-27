Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 based on our computer prediction, with Virginia Tech taking home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on March 27.
The Hokies took care of business in their most recent outing 73-64 against Tennessee on Saturday.
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 68
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies' best win this season came in a 61-45 victory against the No. 13 Duke Blue Devils on February 16.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Virginia Tech is 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the eighth-most wins.
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies average 72.1 points per game (55th in college basketball) while allowing 56.6 per contest (22nd in college basketball). They have a +525 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 15.5 points per game.
- Virginia Tech's offense has been worse in ACC matchups this year, posting 68.9 points per contest, compared to its season average of 72.1 PPG.
- The Hokies post 75.5 points per game at home, compared to 67.1 points per game away from home, a difference of 8.4 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Virginia Tech is ceding 53.2 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 61.9.
- In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been scoring 66.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
