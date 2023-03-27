Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Elite Eight
Monday's game between the Virginia Tech Hokies (30-4) and Ohio State Buckeyes (28-7) matching up at Climate Pledge Arena has a projected final score of 71-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Virginia Tech, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on March 27.
The Hokies head into this contest on the heels of a 73-64 win over Tennessee on Saturday.
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Game Info
- When: Monday, March 27, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Virginia Tech vs. Ohio State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia Tech 71, Ohio State 68
Virginia Tech Schedule Analysis
- The Hokies' best victory this season came against the Duke Blue Devils, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 13). The Hokies brought home the 61-45 win at home on February 16.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Hokies are 14-4 (.778%) -- tied for the second-most wins.
- Virginia Tech has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (eight).
Virginia Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-45 at home over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on February 16
- 73-64 over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 25
- 59-56 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on December 4
- 58-37 over Duke (No. 13/AP Poll) on March 4
- 81-79 at home over Louisville (No. 20) on January 12
Virginia Tech Performance Insights
- The Hokies have a +525 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.5 points per game. They're putting up 72.1 points per game to rank 55th in college basketball and are allowing 56.6 per outing to rank 22nd in college basketball.
- Virginia Tech is putting up 68.9 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 3.2 fewer points per game than its season average (72.1).
- At home, the Hokies are scoring 8.4 more points per game (75.5) than they are when playing on the road (67.1).
- Virginia Tech allows 53.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 61.9 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Hokies have been scoring 66.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
