Kristaps Porzingis is one of the players to watch on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, when the Toronto Raptors (36-38) square off against the Washington Wizards (33-41) at Scotiabank Arena.

How to Watch Wizards vs. Raptors

Game Day: Sunday, March 26

Sunday, March 26 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Wizards' Last Game

In their previous game, the Wizards topped the Spurs on Friday, 136-124. Corey Kispert scored a team-high 26 points (and added two assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Corey Kispert 26 5 2 0 1 6 Delon Wright 24 7 3 0 0 3 Kristaps Porzingis 23 9 5 0 3 2

Wizards Players to Watch

Porzingis is putting up team highs in points (23 per game) and rebounds (8.4). And he is contributing 2.6 assists, making 49.4% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Wizards get 8.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game from Deni Avdija.

Monte Morris is the Wizards' top assist man (5.2 per game), and he averages 10.2 points and 3.4 rebounds.

Daniel Gafford gives the Wizards 8.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Kispert is putting up 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 49.7% of his shots from the floor and 41.9% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kristaps Porzingis 21.4 6.1 2.5 0.8 1.5 2 Bradley Beal 19 3.9 4.5 1 0.6 0.9 Deni Avdija 8.8 6.8 3.7 0.4 0 1.1 Corey Kispert 14.3 2.9 1.3 0.1 0.2 2.5 Kyle Kuzma 11.7 3.8 1.9 0.7 0.2 1.2

