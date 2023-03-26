The Washington Wizards (33-41) hope to break a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) on March 26, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Raptors and Wizards.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBC Sports Networks

Wizards Stats Insights

Washington has compiled a 21-14 straight-up record in games it shoots above 49.2% from the field.

The Wizards are the 14th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Raptors sit at second.

The Wizards' 113 points per game are only one more point than the 112 the Raptors give up to opponents.

Washington is 26-14 when it scores more than 112 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

At home the Wizards are better offensively, averaging 113.7 points per game, compared to 112.3 away. But they're not as good defensively, giving up 114.2 points per game at home, and 113.5 on the road.

The Wizards pick up 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than away (24.9).

Wizards Injuries