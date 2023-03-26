The Washington Wizards (33-41) are underdogs (by 9.5 points) to end a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (36-38) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 222.5.

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -9.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington has combined with its opponents to score more than 222.5 points in 41 of 74 games this season.

The average over/under for Washington's contests this season is 226.8, 4.3 more points than this game's total.

Washington has a 35-38-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have been chosen as underdogs in 47 games this year and have walked away with the win 16 times (34%) in those games.

Washington has played as an underdog of +350 or more once this season and lost that game.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Washington has a 22.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Wizards vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Wizards Total Facts Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 41 55.4% 113 226 112 225.8 224.0 Wizards 41 55.4% 113 226 113.8 225.8 226.0

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Washington is 3-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall over its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Wizards have hit the over five times.

Against the spread, Washington has had better results on the road (19-18-0) than at home (16-20-0).

The Wizards score only one more point per game (113) than the Raptors allow (112).

When it scores more than 112 points, Washington is 27-13 against the spread and 26-14 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Wizards Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 38-36 5-3 41-33 Wizards 35-38 1-2 38-36

Wizards vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Wizards 113 Points Scored (PG) 113 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 20-13 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-13 23-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-14 112 Points Allowed (PG) 113.8 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 29-12 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-9 29-12 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 26-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.