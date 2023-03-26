Wizards vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
The Washington Wizards (33-41) travel to face the Toronto Raptors (36-38) after dropping three road games in a row. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Wizards matchup in this article.
Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Wizards vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Wizards Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-9.5)
|220.5
|-425
|+340
DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-9.5)
|220.5
|-450
|+350
BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-9.5)
|221
|-455
|+350
PointsBet
|Tipico
|Raptors (-6.5)
|-
|-240
|+200
Tipico
Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Raptors average 113 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +71 scoring differential overall.
- The Wizards have a -63 scoring differential, putting up 113 points per game (21st in league) and allowing 113.8 (16th in NBA).
- These teams score 226 points per game combined, 5.5 more than this game's over/under.
- Opponents of these two teams score 225.8 combined points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Toronto has put together a 36-37-1 record against the spread this season.
- Washington has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.
Wizards and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Wizards
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Raptors
|+25000
|+8000
|+125
Wizards and Raptors NBA Title Odds
