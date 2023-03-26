The Washington Wizards (33-41) travel to face the Toronto Raptors (36-38) after dropping three road games in a row. The game tips at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Wizards matchup in this article.

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-DC and SportsNet

NBCS-DC and SportsNet Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors average 113 points per game (21st in the league) while giving up 112 per outing (fourth in the NBA). They have a +71 scoring differential overall.

The Wizards have a -63 scoring differential, putting up 113 points per game (21st in league) and allowing 113.8 (16th in NBA).

These teams score 226 points per game combined, 5.5 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 225.8 combined points per game, 5.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Toronto has put together a 36-37-1 record against the spread this season.

Washington has won 34 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Wizards and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Wizards +100000 +90000 - Raptors +25000 +8000 +125

