Hornets vs. Mavericks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Dallas Mavericks (36-38) will attempt to stop a three-game win streak when they visit the Charlotte Hornets (24-51) on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Spectrum Center as big, 10-point favorites. The contest airs at 1:00 PM ET on BSSE and BSSW.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSW
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Hornets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Hornets vs. Mavericks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Mavericks 116 - Hornets 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Hornets vs. Mavericks
- Pick ATS: Hornets (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Under (228.5)
- The Hornets have a 32-40-3 ATS record this season compared to the 27-43-4 mark of the Mavericks.
- Dallas (2-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 10 points or more this season (28.6%) than Charlotte (9-5-1) does as a 10+-point underdog (60%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Dallas does it better (52.7% of the time) than Charlotte (42.7%).
- The Mavericks have a .604 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (29-19) this season, better than the .271 winning percentage for the Hornets as a moneyline underdog (16-43).
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Hornets Performance Insights
- On offense, Charlotte is the fourth-worst team in the NBA (111.2 points per game). Defensively, it is 22nd (117.3 points conceded per game).
- The Hornets are 17th in the league in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Hornets are fourth-worst in the league in 3-pointers made per game (10.6). And they are worst in 3-point percentage at 32.6%.
- Charlotte takes 35.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 64.3% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 25.6% of Charlotte's baskets are 3-pointers, and 74.4% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.